Bowling Green Flag Football Team heads to USA Special Olympics 2018

45 athletes and 18 coaches are headed to Seattle to represent Kentucky for the 20-18 Special Olympics USA Games...Athletes from all over the state, including a Flag Football team from right here in Bowling Green. Kentucky athletes have a history of success at the Special Olympics, they have captured 112 medals since the games began in 2006…and this Bowling Green team wishes to make that count one higher.

Bowling Green Flag Football Coach Holly Vincent says “We have 10 athletes that are going for football 9 of which are from Bowling Green, and then one is from Russellville. This flag football team they’ve won the state championship two years in a row and they’ve been undefeated it’s just a really nice way to see all of their hard work paying off.”

Willie Kirby a veteran athlete of Special Olympics has prepared himself to be an example and a leader for the younger athletes as they travel and compete…Willie says, “It’s more about competing than winning, you have to be graceful in winning and defeat. For the younger guys I try to let them know that it’s about having fun mostly this is a chance for us to get out there and show what we can do and have fun with it…that’s the most important thing to me anyways is having fun.”

Holly and Willie believe this team competing brings awareness to their Special Olympics program and gives them another chance to showcase what they are capable of and representing the state of Kentucky.“This time it’s a chance to represent Kentucky and to show that our program is growing and another chance to meet new athletes and make new friends.” says Willie. Holly couldn't be more proud of this team, “Seeing the improvement year after year is wonderful and seeing them do things they didn’t know they could do.”