Don't Fall for Fake Oprah Social Media Accounts!

Oprah Winfrey is on the offensive against online scammers pretending to be her.

The fake accounts popped up on Instagram this month, promising to give $5,000 to each of their first 100,000 followers.

Their names suggested they were affiliated with OWN, Oprah Winfrey's TV network, and their posts even celebrated Winfrey's kindness. These fake accounts often use real videos from Winfrey, even showing Winfrey with CBS News’ Gayle King.

However, profiles like these don't have blue checkmarks indicating they are verified Instagram accounts.

63-year-old retiree Victor Ockleberry recently saw a Facebook post claiming Winfrey and Tyler Perry were giving away cars and other prizes. He says he became suspicious when people were asked to send money to Jamaica to cover taxes and fees.

Winfrey has been responding to commenters on her official Instagram account, letting them know she's not involved in any giveaways.

An Instagram spokeswoman told CBS News, quote: "We apologize to Oprah and any Instagrammers who may have been affected by these fake accounts. When we catch violating activity, we work to counter and prevent it, including blocking accounts."

About 100 phony Winfrey accounts have been removed so far.