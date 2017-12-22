Dick Enberg, Legendary Broadcaster, Has Died at 82

Legendary sportscaster, Dick Enberg, has died at the age of 82. Enberg's family confirmed he was found dead at his California home, likely from a heart attack.

Dick Enberg’s 60-year career could be summed with his simple catchphrase, “Oh, My!” He retired last year after serving as the voice for the San Diego Padres.

Enberg covered some of sports’ biggest events, including 10 Super Bowls, 28 Wimbledon tournaments, and 8 NCAA Men's Championship games.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster also authored two books, including "Dick Enberg's Humorous Quotes for All Occasions":

Enberg's daughter says the family grew concerned Thursday when he didn't arrive on his flight to Boston. He was later found dead in his home outside San Diego.

Overnight, the San Diego Padres tweeted, “We were lucky enough to have his iconic voice behind the microphone for Padres games for nearly a decade.”

Fellow broadcaster Keith Olbermann tweeted, "Kindest, most proactive possible treatment of newcomers in this business, for the length of his career, “What a terrible loss."

Enberg won more than a dozen Emmys and even earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of fame. He was 82-years-old.