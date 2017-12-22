President Trump Signs Tax Bill, Leaves for the Holidays

President Trump and Congress have both left town, but not before wrapping up a busy December with some legislative victories.

The President signed a $1.5 trillion tax bill into law Friday morning before leaving for his Florida home for the holidays.

He tweeted that the recently passed tax reform bill is already paying off with companies handing out bonuses to workers, and ending the tweet with a cheery "Merry Christmas".

Congress passed the tax bill this week, and then approved a stop-gap spending bill Thursday night that funds the government through January 19th.

Despite the celebrating among President Trump and Republican leaders, there is still plenty of work to do when they get back to town in January.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz took to the floor to express frustration after an $81 billion package to help those impacted by natural disasters stalled in the Senate.

Also on the agenda for next year, a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to fix America's roads and bridges. President Trump is promising to work with Democrats to get it passed.