Boys and Girls Club Employee Arrested on Sex Charges

A Boys and Girls Club employee is arrested for sending nude photos of herself to a minor.

On Thursday, Franklin police arrested 29-year-old Cassandra Kitchens of the Franklin-Simpson Boys and Girls Club.

Officers say they were notified on December 15th that she sent the photos to the minor. Just four days later, she confessed to the crime and reportedly said it's because she's sexually attracted to the victim.

She was suspended from the club during the four-day investigation, and immediately resigned after confessing. Kitchen is charged with six counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor and is being held in the Simpson County Jail.