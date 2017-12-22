Special Election To Fill Vacancy Following KY Lawmakers Suicide - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Special Election To Fill Vacancy Following KY Lawmakers Suicide

Posted: Updated:

A special election will be held to fill the vacant Kentucky legislative seat previously held by republican Dan Johnson, who committed suicide just a one week ago, following sexual assault allegations.

The Associated Press reports, on Thursday Governor Matt Bevin announced the special election is set for February 20th.

Republican Dan Johnson's body was found on December 13th with what the coroner describes as a self inflicted gun shot wound nearby a bridge.

This, after a young woman claims he sexually assaulted her while she was just a teenager.

One republican and one democrat will be chosen by their respective political parties to be placed on the ballot.

Johnson's wife, Rebecca, said following her husband's death that she wants to replace him. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.