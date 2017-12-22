Special Election To Fill Vacancy Following KY Lawmakers Suicide

A special election will be held to fill the vacant Kentucky legislative seat previously held by republican Dan Johnson, who committed suicide just a one week ago, following sexual assault allegations.

The Associated Press reports, on Thursday Governor Matt Bevin announced the special election is set for February 20th.

Republican Dan Johnson's body was found on December 13th with what the coroner describes as a self inflicted gun shot wound nearby a bridge.

This, after a young woman claims he sexually assaulted her while she was just a teenager.

One republican and one democrat will be chosen by their respective political parties to be placed on the ballot.

Johnson's wife, Rebecca, said following her husband's death that she wants to replace him.