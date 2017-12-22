KY Bologna Bandit On The Prowl

A string of burglaries in Crofton, Kentucky leaves victims missing their lunch meat and pocket change...

The Christian County Sheriff's Office reports Tennessee deputies are stepping up patrols in Crofton after an increase in church and home burglaries this month.

The common factors in the burglaries: food and pocket change.

One Crofton church reports they were broken into two times in five days.

The items stolen were a loaf of bread, a block of cheese, and four packs of bologna.

Authorities say they have identified a person of interest, but are not yet naming a suspect.