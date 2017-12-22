KY Bologna Bandit On The Prowl - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

KY Bologna Bandit On The Prowl

Posted: Updated:

A string of burglaries in Crofton, Kentucky leaves victims missing their lunch meat and pocket change... 

The Christian County Sheriff's Office reports Tennessee deputies are stepping up patrols in Crofton after an increase in church and home burglaries this month.

The common factors in the burglaries: food and pocket change.

One Crofton church reports they were broken into two times in five days.

The items stolen were a loaf of bread, a block of cheese, and four packs of bologna.

Authorities say they have identified a person of interest, but are not yet naming a suspect.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.