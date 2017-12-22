Ohio Family Treats Teachers to a Bottle of Wine

One Ohio family decided to give a "corky" gift to their child's teachers this holiday season because, "wine" not?

D. J. Sommers says his parents give their school teachers a present each year around the holidays, typically a small candle or flower.

But this year, they thought the educators deserved something a little more "intoxicating", so they bought each teacher a bottle of wine. Each bottle donned a custom label with a smiling photo of D. J.'s younger brother Jake and the caption, "our child might be the reason you drink so enjoy this bottle on us."

D. J. says he thought it was funny, so he snapped a photo of the bottles and posted it to Twitter, where it generated quite the "buzz." He says his parents did it in recognition that while their little boy isn't a bad kid, he's "that kid."

According to D. J., "It was all really well received. It was more of a thank you because I know I can't spend six hours in a room with my little brother and they've been doing that every day for however long he's been in school, so they got a good kick out of it too, they all thought it was really funny."

Overall, D. J. says all parties involved got a good "crackle" out of the gift.

D. J. described Jake as the "school clown" and says after this spring, the school will officially be free of the Sommers family, as D. J., his sister, and their mom all went to the same school.