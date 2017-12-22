Box Office Buzz: December 22, 2017 - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Box Office Buzz: December 22, 2017

Posted: Updated:

For this holiday weekend, Hollywood is playing Santa Claus by stuffing movies theaters with all sorts of cinematic gifts!

Teenagers are so absorbed in their video games in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." This new adventure comes more than 20 years after the Robin Williams original. Teens gets sucked into an old arcade game and become the digital characters. And, they've got only three lives to try to get out before it becomes permanent. "Jumanji" is rated PG-13.

Matt Damon is not ready for the big time in "Downsizing." This comedy is set in a world where people shrink themselves to combat overpopulation. The benefits are huge, but the psychological repercussions can be monumental. " Downsizing " is rated R.

Hugh Jackman’s life is a circus in "The Greatest Showman." This big-top musical is inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum. Jackman plays the originator of the three-ring circus in a life devoted to ambition, dreams, and the birth of show business. " The Greatest Showman " is rated PG.

It's one final encore for the Barden Bellas in "Pitch Perfect 3." This one reunites the original lineup in a post-grad sing-along. With college behind them, the ladies must find a different outlet for their musical talents, and set their sights on a USO tour. " Pitch Perfect 3" is rated PG -13.

