Airport Therapy Dogs Help Stressed Travelers

This is the busiest travel time of the year, where millions of people make their way through long lines at crowded airports.

If that's you, just pause for paws. A fur covered paw that just happens to be connected to a wet nose on a cute face.

Delta Airlines has deployed therapy dogs at its hubs around the country. They've found it helps calm stressed travelers, distracts unruly children, and just makes for an all-around tail-waggin' good time.

Travelers say it works and makes what could be a miserable experience seem not quite so bad.

And, please do try this at home.