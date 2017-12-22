Holiday Travel Has Gotten Treacherous

If you're among the millions about to hit the road for the holidays, you need to keep a close eye on the weather forecast. A winter storm might make for some tricky travel starting this weekend.

By the time winter officially arrived midday Thursday, a winter storm had already dumped up to a foot of snow in Montana, Idaho, and Utah, and is now headed east for the holidays.

The National Weather Service has posted winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings from the Rockies to northern New England.

The storm's arrival on the East coast comes right when AAA is predicting a record travel period. Tamra Johnson, a spokesperson for AAA, says “We are expecting 100-107 million travelers will be hitting the roads."

By far, most of that travel will be by car, with some hitting the road today to avoid the rush. Others are going by air, heeding the advice travel experts always give, especially at this time of the year.

Traveling cross-country from Los Angeles has been smooth so far, but forecasters say the return trip might not be, depending on the weather.