Papa John's CEO Steps Down Amid Controversy

The founder of Papa John's is stepping down as CEO.

John Schnatter started the company more than 30 years ago inside his father's bar. It now has over 5,000 locations.

Two months ago, Schnatter made some comments criticizing NFL leadership over the National Anthem protests by players.

Papa John's is an NFL sponsor and advertiser, and Schnatter blamed slow sales at his company on what he said was a backlash towards players, saying, "The controversy is polarizing the customer, polarizing the country." The company later apologized after white supremacists praised the comments.

Papa John's says Schnatter will remain as chairman of the board. Schnatter owns some 9.5 million shares of the company.

He stepped down as CEO once before from 2005 to 2008. Schnatter will be replaced as CEO on January first by the company's Chief Operating Officer Steve Ritchie.