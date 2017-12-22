Jeep Leads Police on a Frantic Chase through Louisville

Four people have been arrested after a wild chase with police in Louisville.

Louisville police say they spotted a stolen jeep while responding to a report of shots fired from a vehicle. The driver of the jeep could be seen darting in and out of traffic.

At one point, the driver nearly hit a mother and her two sons sitting on a bench. The jeep full of people finally stopped when it ran into a police cruiser.

Officers say the suspects face charges ranging from wanton endangerment to the possession of a handgun, among others. No one was hurt during the chase, according to police.