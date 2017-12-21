Man Charged in Bomb Threat Investigation

Early Thursday morning Kentucky State Police received a call in reference to a bomb threat at the Cumberland County Justice Center. Three first responders in the community received a text message stating there was bomb in the Justice Center which was then evacuated. The building was searched and cleared by KSP.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Joshua D. Norris, of Burkesville.

Norris was charged with 9 counts of terroristic threatening 1st degree.

Norris was taken to the Adair County Jail.