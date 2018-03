A Jefferson County man is facing a felony charge for child exploitation.

Timothy Acker, 48, is charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

The arrest comes after the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch discovered Acker uploading sexual images of children online.

The equipment used to do so is currently in the state police forensic laboratory for examination.

Meanwhile, Acker is in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.