Bowling Green Man Busted with 7lbs of Marijuana, Guns - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Bowling Green Man Busted with 7lbs of Marijuana, Guns

Posted: Updated:

A Bowling Green man is found with several pounds of marijuana thanks to assistance from the Kentucky State Police K-9 unit.

Justin Dunn, 22, is facing multiple charges following a search warrant of a residence on High Street in Bowling Green.

Following a brief investigation into suspected marijuana trafficking at the home, detectives with the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force secured a search warrant.

Inside, the K-9's sniffers helped lead detectives to seven pounds of high grade marijuana, two 9mm handguns, one AR-15 rifle and over $600 cash.

Dunn is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.