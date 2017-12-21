Bowling Green Man Busted with 7lbs of Marijuana, Guns

A Bowling Green man is found with several pounds of marijuana thanks to assistance from the Kentucky State Police K-9 unit.

Justin Dunn, 22, is facing multiple charges following a search warrant of a residence on High Street in Bowling Green.

Following a brief investigation into suspected marijuana trafficking at the home, detectives with the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force secured a search warrant.

Inside, the K-9's sniffers helped lead detectives to seven pounds of high grade marijuana, two 9mm handguns, one AR-15 rifle and over $600 cash.

Dunn is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail.