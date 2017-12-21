KSP Arrests Jefferson County Man for Child Exploitation - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

KSP Arrests Jefferson County Man for Child Exploitation

On Wednesday, Kentucky State Police arrested, 48-year-old, Timothy S. Acker on a charge related to distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. 

KSP began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Investigators searched the residence and found equipment used to facilitate the crime. It was seized and taken to a forensic lab for examination.

Acker is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. The charge is a class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. 

Acker was taken to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

