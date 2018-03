16-year-old Christian Goodroe, the Edmonson County teen killed in a tragic car wreck earlier this week, will be laid to rest on Friday.

Goodroe’s visitation will be 11 AM until 8 PM tonight at Patton Funeral Home in Brownsville.

On Friday there will be a special service held at Edmonson County High school in the gym from 9 AM until 12 PM. The funeral will be held directly afterward at Evergreen Cemetery in Park City.