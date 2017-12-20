14-Year-Old is Changing Lives In Bowling Green

A 14-year-old spending his weekends helping the homeless is not something you hear of very often, but that's exactly what Ryan Depp does every Saturday. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell sat down with Ryan and found out why he's so passionate about helping the homeless population.

"Be the change you want to see in the world", that's Ryan's favorite saying and he lives by it every single day.

A few years ago Ryan was diagnosed with depression, but instead of letting it get him down, he wanted to help others.

So he created, Ryan's Making A Difference Outreach.

Ryan decided the homeless population in Bowling Green would be his main focus, but not just for the holidays. Ryan helps all year long.

Ryan helps the homeless in many ways, but he always tries to make sure they don't go hungry. Each Saturday Ryan feeds around 20 people. While a meal may fill their stomachs, helping others fills Ryan's heart.

During Christmas time Ryan gives out extra gifts to the homeless like socks to help them stay warm in frigid temperatures.

Ryan's family is very supportive, but donations give Ryan the ability to help even more people.

Ryan urges the importance of helping the homeless year round and not just for the holidays.

Ryan Hopes to expand his outreach to help even more people in the future, but he needs your help.

Here's a few ways you can find out more about Ryan's Making A Difference Outreach:

Email: ryansoutreach@gmail.com

Facebook: Ryan's Making A Difference Outreach

Catch the full story on Soky Sunrise at 6am on Thursday.