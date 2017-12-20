Calloway County Man Arrested for Child Sexual Exploitation - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Calloway County Man Arrested for Child Sexual Exploitation

Kentucky State Police arrested, 22-year-old, Ronald C. Dieck on Tuesday on charges related to distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. 

Dieck was arrested after investigators found him sharing files of child sexual exploitation online. 

After searching his residence in Murray, equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to a lab for further examination. 

Dieck is charged with five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Each charge is a class-d felony punishable by one to five years in prison. 

Dieck was taken to Calloway County Detention Center.

The investigation is on going. 

