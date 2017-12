The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and Kentucky State Police wants to remind motorists to be responsible behind the wheel. Troopers are always looking for impaired drivers but they will have extra troopers on the road as people drive to and from their holiday celebrations.

KSP says if you are caught driving impaired, you will be arrested. Make plans for a designated driver before the party starts.

Over the past five years there were 25 drunken driving deaths and 327 injuries in Kentucky.