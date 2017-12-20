House Passes Final GOP Tax Bill, Heads to President to Sign

The United States House of Representatives passes the final GOP tax bill by a 224-201 vote.

It will now head to President Donald Trump to sign.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says, commenting on the legislation, "Today, Congress approved a once-in-a-generation tax reform bill. This is the end of a long journey to deliver major tax relief to the American people. Now, this historic legislation will be sent to the presidents desk so we can start 2018 with a new tax code."

President Trump releases a statement moments after the Wednesday afternoon vote as well. The opening line states, "I promised the American people a big, beautiful tax cut for Christmas. With final passage of this legislation, that is exactly what they are getting."