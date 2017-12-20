Facebook Rolls Out New Facial Recognition Software In U.S.

We've all been there...you're tagged in a Facebook photo and your stomach drops.

When was this photo taken? Where? What do I look like? Well now, Facebook will alert you if your face is posted anywhere, even if you're not tagged!

The latest of the social media site's facial recognition software rolled out in the U.S. on Tuesday.

Previously, Facebook would recognize faces in a photo and recommend you tag that person.

Now, it will bypass that human step and automatically send that person an alert if their face shows up anywhere.

Facebook officials say this is to cut down on "fake profiles" using your photos.

Of course, you can always turn this feature off if you'd like to and you can still hide those unsightly tagged photos from your timeline.