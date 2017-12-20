Judge Nance Found Guilty of Judicial Misconduct

The controversial Barren-Metcalfe family court judge is found guilty of judicial misconduct.

Judge Mitchell Nance issued an order in April stating he would not hear adoption cases involving same sex couples.

In September, the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission filed charges against him for the order.

In a hearing last Friday, the commission found by him making those rules, he violated the code of judicial conduct and was found guilty.

The commission stated that due to Judge Nance's resignation, effective on December 16th, a public reprimand was warranted and the only public sanction now available.