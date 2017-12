A robbery suspect is caught on camera busting out the window to the front door of Barren County liquor store with a rock and then stealing one $32.00 bottle of vodka before running out.



The Barren County Sheriff's Office say the break in occurred at Barren River Beverages located on Burkesville rd. around 10 p.m. on December 13th.



Deputies are asking to contact their office at (270) 651-2771 if you have any information on who the suspect in the video is.