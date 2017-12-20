Kentucky Woman Asks for Christmas Cards for Father with ALS

A Kentucky woman is hoping to bring her father suffering with Lou Gherig's Disease some holiday cheer.

With just days until Christmas most gifts are wrapped and ready under the tree but for Shannon Berlin there's just thing one she's asking for this year -- Christmas cards for her dad.

Shannon's father, Larry Mullins was diagnosed with ALS in June. The disease took over quickly and she fears this may be her last holiday with him.

The organization "ALS Hope for a Cure" chose Larry as the recipient of their 2017 Holiday Card Drive.

The drive was founded by a woman whose father also had ALS.

Shannon says the cards do the same for her father.

He's received about 2 dozen, but Shannon would love to see floods of cards come in.

She also hopes the card drive will raise awareness for ALS research.