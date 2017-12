A New Jersey dog is happy to be warm after police pulled the pooch from a frozen pond.

Video shot by the Hopewell Township Police Department shows the rescue.

The dog was unable to get out of the pond on its own, that's when the owner called police.

An officer crawled out on the ice, while tethered to his partner for safety.

He eventually gets close enough to the dog to pull the grateful pup out of the freezing water.