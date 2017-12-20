Ky Panel Discusses Adoption and Foster Care System - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Ky Panel Discusses Adoption and Foster Care System

On Tuesday a panel of state representatives took an early step forward in efforts to improve Kentucky's struggling adoption and foster care system.

A key lawmaker acknowledged that the state's bleak budget outlook will overshadow any proposed overhaul next year.

House Republican Caucus Chairman David Meade said they are "looking at probably the most difficult budget that anyone can remember,” but he didn't rule out the chance that some proposals could get funded in the next budget.

Kentucky currently has about 8,500 children in foster care statewide.

