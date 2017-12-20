Former Ky Speaker Could be Reinstated - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Former Ky Speaker Could be Reinstated

The former speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives who resigned last month after acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim could get his job back.

This under a plan crafted by some allies in the state legislature.

Jeff Hoover denied sexual harassment, but said he did send consensual but inappropriate texts to a woman who worked for the house republican caucus.

His resignation not yet official, because it has not been accepted by the house, which legally does not exist until they convene on January 2nd.

This could provide Hoover an opening to keep his job as speaker.

