Hopkins County Man Charged with Child Sexual Exploitation

Kentucky State Police arrested, 28-year-old, Daniel R. Knoll of Hopkinsville on charges related to distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

KSP began the investigation after discovering Knoll was sharing files of child sexual exploitation online.

KSP searched Knoll's residence in Hopkinsville on Tuesday. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to a forensic lab for examination.

Knoll is currently charged with 19 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Each charge is punishable by one to five years in prison. He is currently in the Hopkins County Detention Center.