"Family Matters" Star in KY

If you're a “Family Matters” or “Die Hard” fan, the star is coming to town!



Reginald Veljohnson, also known as Carl Winslow, doting family man and police officer on “Family Matters”, and Sergeant Al Powell in “Die hard”, is filming his latest flick in Edmonson County!



The Edmonson voice sat down with the man himself about his new role in "the prayer box", a faith based film.



Along with talks of his newest endeavor and the hospitality he's received in the bluegrass state, he tells them he still embraces his earlier career and that he's quote "glad people still respond to those characters...although Steve Urkel still comes back to haunt him sometimes"



Veljohnson says he also stays in contact with the “Family Matters” crew and although nothing is confirmed, there has been talk of a reunion show.



Filming wraps up on Wednesday and he'll be heading back home for the holidays.