Man Arrested with Burglary Tools in Barren County - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Man Arrested with Burglary Tools in Barren County

Posted: Updated:

On Sunday night, Cave City Police Department received a call about a suspicious vehicle at a Wendy's restaurant. When they arrived Joseph Mathy, of Oklahoma, was sitting in the driver's seat.

When Mathy rolled down the window, officers smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. 

Officers conducted sobriety tests and searched the vehicle. They found burglary tools, a realistic looking BB gun, suspected methamphetamine, a syringe, and marijuana.

Mathy was then placed under arrest and taken to Barren County Detention Center. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.