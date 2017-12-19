Man Arrested with Burglary Tools in Barren County

On Sunday night, Cave City Police Department received a call about a suspicious vehicle at a Wendy's restaurant. When they arrived Joseph Mathy, of Oklahoma, was sitting in the driver's seat.

When Mathy rolled down the window, officers smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Officers conducted sobriety tests and searched the vehicle. They found burglary tools, a realistic looking BB gun, suspected methamphetamine, a syringe, and marijuana.

Mathy was then placed under arrest and taken to Barren County Detention Center.