Kentucky State Police "Cram the Cruiser" food drive collected nearly 419,507 pounds of food this year. That's a new record!

The food drive helps Kentucky families struggling financially this holiday season. KSP collected 79,851 pounds more than last year.

KSP started the Cram the Cruiser program in 2010 to help local families in need. Since then KSP has contributed more than one million pounds of food to shelters, food banks, and churches in Kentucky.