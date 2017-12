A Christian County inmate escapes Saturday night while taking out the trash, and now state police are asking for your help in locating him.



This is the inmate police are searching for, 25-year-old Edward Prease.



Officials say Prease, jailed originally for vehicle theft and evading police, escaped from the Christian County Detention Center around 7 PM Saturday.



He is around 5 Feet 11 and 190 pounds.



If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement.