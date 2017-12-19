Rick Boone - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Rick is the News Director at WNKY-TV NBC/CBS.  He comes from KNTV, the NBC-owned station in San Francisco where he was a News Reporter.

Rick has spent 20 years in the TV News business.  He's been a Reporter in New York City, Washington, DC, Seattle, Sacramento and San Diego.

It's been his life-long passion to lead a news operation.  He's been a talent mentor to young journalist during his entire career, many of those Reports have gone on to be Network Correspondents and major market News Anchors/Reporters.

Rick has also spent several years News Department consulting stations and News Directors.

He's originally from Washington, DC but spent a lot of his life on the West Coast.  

Rick says even though he's a News Leader, he's still a journalist.  A Reporter who wants to ensure WNKY covers compelling and fair stories for all of SOKY.

You can always reach him with a quick email, Rick.Boone@wnky.com

