Rick is the News Director at WNKY-TV NBC/CBS. He comes from KNTV, the NBC-owned station in San Francisco where he was a News Reporter.
Rick has spent 20 years in the TV News business. He's been a Reporter in New York City, Washington, DC, Seattle, Sacramento and San Diego.
It's been his life-long passion to lead a news operation. He's been a talent mentor to young journalist during his entire career, many of those Reports have gone on to be Network Correspondents and major market News Anchors/Reporters.
Rick has also spent several years News Department consulting stations and News Directors.
He's originally from Washington, DC but spent a lot of his life on the West Coast.
Rick says even though he's a News Leader, he's still a journalist. A Reporter who wants to ensure WNKY covers compelling and fair stories for all of SOKY.
You can always reach him with a quick email, Rick.Boone@wnky.com
