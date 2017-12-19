Lakers Retire Two Kobe Bryant Jerseys

There are four NBA teams who have two numbers or less hanging in their rafters. On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers enshrined two jerseys belonging to the same guy: Kobe Bryant.

The Los Angeles faithful witnessed history as the future Hall-of-Famer and five-time NBA champion had his number 8 and 24 retired.

Former Laker greats including Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal & James Worthy were also on hand as the pair of numbers were immortalized.

Bryant, an 18-time All Star and two-time finals MVP, became the first player, in any sport, to have two numbers retired for him. Now his jersey hangs from the rafters with all the Laker legends including Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain & Jerry West.