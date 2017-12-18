16 Year Old Killed One Week Before Birthday

Christian Goodroe was killed Sunday night on his way home, when his truck rolled and hit a tree on Morgantown Road in Edmonson County.

Goodroe would have turned 17 on Christmas Day.

Goodroe was wearing his seat belt and the sheriff says wet road conditions played a role in the crash.

Goodroe was liked by everyone he met and touched the lives of many in this small community.

Goodroe was very involved in school and friends say he loved working on his truck.

Edmonson County High students were shocked and heartbroken to hear of the loss of their very own friend and classmate.

A blue wreath now sits in parking spot 264, where Goodroe's bright red Dodge truck was always parked.

When Goodroe wasn't at school or a truck meet, he was at the Park City Shell Station, where he worked in a Subway inside of the station.

Now the staff wants to help his family. They are taking up donations for Goodroe's family and have already raised $118 in just one day. They say Goodroe was just like a member of the family.

Now the community is trying to understand why their friend and classmate was taken away so soon.

