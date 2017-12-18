Massive Power Outage Disrupts Atlanta Airport

Thousands of airline passengers are stuck in Atlanta this morning, after a massive power outage shut down the world's busiest airport.

An electrical fire knocked out power for nearly 11 hours yesterday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Power was restored just before midnight.

Cheers of joy late Sunday night at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson airport when the lights finally came back on.

But for much of the day, this is what the inside of the nation's busiest airport looked like.

Thousands of passengers stranded inside, as the airport ground to a standstill.

Hundreds more travelers were stuck inside planes waiting for a gate.

Georgia power believes a "switch gear" failed sparking an underground fire that took out back up systems and substations powering the airport.

With well over 1000 flights canceled, the power outage hit Delta the hardest. Atlanta is its main hub.

But continued problems Monday in Atlanta could mean problems at airports across the country.

The airport restarted operations Monday morning with more than 400 flights cancelled. The airlines are hoping to try to get back to something resembling normal service by midday.

