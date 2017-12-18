Trump Lawyer Believes FBI Obtained Emails Improperly

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team is working through thousands of emails from the Trump staff during the transition period between the election and the inauguration. But one of the president's transition team lawyers says Mr. Mueller improperly obtained the emails.

President Trump hinted that he may agree with one of his lawyers who claims Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigators obtained "unauthorized" access to "tens of thousands" of the president's transition team emails.

Mueller's team issued a rare public denial saying all emails have been obtained with either the owner’s consent - or through the appropriate criminal process."

The president says the emails won't show any collusion with Russia, and he insists he is not planning to fire Mueller.

Democrats say the president is trying to discredit Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s possible interference in the 2016 election.

Capitol hill republicans do say they will subpoena two former members of Mueller’s team.

FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok was taken off the investigation after Mueller learned he had texted with senior FBI lawyer Lisa Page criticizing then-candidate Donald Trump throughout the campaign.

