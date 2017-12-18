Fatalities Reported After High Speed Train Derails In Washington - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Fatalities Reported After High Speed Train Derails In Washington State

Posted: Updated:

A high speed Amtrak train has derailed on a bridge over a busy highway in Washington State. 70 people were on the train.The train was going around 81 mph when it derailed. First responders and Amtrak management are on the scene. There are injuries and fatalities reported. Several vehicles on the highway below were hit by the derailed train.

This was the first day for the Amtrak Cascades high speed train on it's new route. 

Amtrak service south of Seattle is temporally suspended. Service from Seattle to points north and east is continuing to operate. 

This situation is ongoing

