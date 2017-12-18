Fatal Car Crash Kills 16 Year Old in Edmonson County - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Fatal Car Crash Kills 16 Year Old in Edmonson County

On Sunday night, the Edmonson County Sheriff's Department was called to the 7000 block of Morgantown Road, just east of Cub Creek Cemetery intersection due to a single vehicle fatal crash. 

The victim is 16-year-old,  Christian Goodroe, of Smiths Grove.

Goodroe was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram eastbound on Morgantown Road when the vehicle left the shoulder of the road. The vehicle then rolled onto it's side and struck a tree. It is unknown why the vehicle left the shoulder of the road. 

Goodroe was pronounced dead on the scene by the Edmonson County Coroner. 

