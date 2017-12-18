Secret Santas are Everywhere this Holiday Season!

In this season of giving, there are signs that Santa has been working his magic a little early this year. Across the country, so many people are spreading cheer in unexpected and extraordinary ways.

Here's a look at just some of those acts of kindness.

At the Brief Encounter Cafe in Bellevue, Washington, a brief encounter that meant a lot this week.

After his usual breakfast, a regular here left behind a note telling the staff that when he was 7, he washed dishes and his mom cooked at a diner just like it. He then he signed a $3,000 tip for the staff and wished them all a better Christmas.

Another Secret Santa at a Wal-Mart in Millville, New Jersey – someone paid off $49,000 in layaway items for strangers.

A lot of people made one girl's wish come true in Edinburg, Texas. A teacher posted a little girl's letter to Santa asking for a ball, food and a blanket. The school has been flooded with donations for the girl and her family.

In Shawnee, Kansas a police officer has been handing out cash instead of tickets.

Elementary students in Boone, Iowa were busy this week creating paper hugs for a classmate's dad, who is an Army National Guard staff sergeant about to be deployed overseas.