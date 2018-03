American bikers crossed the border into Tijuana on Sunday to help spread a little Christmas cheer alongside their Mexican counterparts with a toy run.

Bikers loaded up their motorcycles with toys and took off as part of the Tijuana Toy Run for disadvantaged children, a local tradition that has been taking place for over two decades.

The Tijuana Toy Run unites dozens of motorcycle clubs in Mexico and the United States, spreading good will across the border.