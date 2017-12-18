California Firefighter Laid to Rest Sunday

A southern California firefighter who lost his life batting the area's recent wildfires was laid to rest Sunday.

Thousands of firefighters and civilians lined the highway for Cory Iverson’s funeral procession. The 32-year-old's strike team was fighting an active area of the Thomas fire last Thursday when he was killed.

It was revealed Saturday that he died of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.

Those paying their respects stood on overpasses all along the more that more than 200-mile procession from Ventura County to San Diego.

Iverson is survived by his wife, Ashley, and their two-year-old daughter. His wife is pregnant with a second child, expected in May.