Multiple Victims are Found in Indiana Plane Crash

Three people and a dog are dead after a small plane crash in southeast Indiana.

It happened in a rural area of Oldenburg shortly after 9 PM Saturday night.

Crash victims were found dead among the single-engine Cessna’s debris, police said. A second dog was found near the wreckage, believed to be the only survivor of the crash.

Police say the flight originated from Kansas City, and was en route to Maryland.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but state police are working closely with the FAA to investigate. The names of the victims have not been released.

