The power is back on at one of America’s busiest airports.

The lights finally came back on at Atlanta’s Hearstfield-Jackson Airport just before midnight Sunday night, prompting cheers from stranded travelers.

The first flights out of the airport didn't start taking off until six in the morning Monday. Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed.

Airport officials say they are working to get back on a normal schedule. They hope to be back to normal by sometime Monday afternoon.