Man Arrested With Sawed Off Shotgun

Early Sunday morning the Warren county Sheriff's Deputy pulled over 28-year-old Michael McMurry of Columbia, TN. Deputies say there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies saw a sawed off shotgun in plain view in the passenger side of the vehicle. McMurry gave consent to search the vehicle. Inside deputies found and seized marijuana, pills, and the sawed off shotgun. McMurry is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail with 8 charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and possession of a defaced firearm.