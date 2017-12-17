Shop With A Trooper In Ohio County - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

On Saturday Kentucky State Police, District 16, held its annual, "Shop with a Trooper" program. This program is for children in need during the holiday season. 

Around 105 children, KSP Troopers, Beaver Dam Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Ohio County Sheriff's Department, Ohio County Constables and Kentucky Probation and Parole met at the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart and were paired with these families. Donation totals were nearly $8,700. Each child was given around $80.

The shopping lists consisted of several items including coats, pants, shirts, shoes, hats, gloves, and of course toys!

