The Newest "Star Wars" Film Opened Last Night

"The Last Jedi" officially opens today but many diehard Star Wars fans rushed out to a screening last night.

The anticipation was almost too much. For some Star Wars fans, only the first showing of “The Last Jedi” would do, so lines formed across the country last night to find out what Luke and Leia were up to.

A long, long time ago, back in 1977, the first Star Wars film premiered at LA’s Chinese Theater. Last night, legions turned out to witness Luke Skywalker’s return – Mark Hamill is known to star in the movie – and to see how filmmakers dealt with the death of Carrie Fischer, who plays Princess Leia.

The film is opening on more than 4,100 screens across the country. The late showtimes carried certain risks.

The release of Episode 8 leaves just one story left in the original 9-part space opera conceived by George Lucas, but with Disney now owning the rights and fans still trooping to theaters, the franchise could be forced forward for a long, long time to come.