NASA Discovers New Earth-like Planet

NASA is celebrating Friday morning after groundbreaking artificial intelligence helped discover a new planet.

NASA researchers used advanced machine learning technology from Google to find the planet thousands of light-years away. Called Kepler 90-I, it is in a solar system similar to Earth's.

In the never-ending search for life beyond planet Earth, NASA scientists have uncovered the only other 8-planet solar system they know of that circles a sun. 

With help from Google, and their machine-learning computer software, scientists analyzed thousands of data points captured from the NASA planet-hunting space telescope, the Kepler. That data helped researchers discover this new planet, Kepler 90-I 

Astronomer Derrick Pitts says it's the way the new planet was discovered that has scientists buzzing, and makes their jobs easier. 

